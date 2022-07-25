SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Stock Position Lifted by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. SPDR S&P China ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. swisspartners Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.80. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.89 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

