SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Position Trimmed by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $275,156,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,083,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 846,567 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,887,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,088,000 after acquiring an additional 45,276 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,687 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,898,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.11. 10,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,123. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87.

