Southern Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after buying an additional 304,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

ADBE opened at $401.90 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $188.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

