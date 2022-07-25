Southern Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,533 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $122.62 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

