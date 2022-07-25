Southern Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,064 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $140.88 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.84 and its 200-day moving average is $149.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

