Southern Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $353.13 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.