Southern Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 104 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $92,441,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

Shares of MMM opened at $134.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average is $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

