Souders Financial Advisors Takes $730,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,468,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,147. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

