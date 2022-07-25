Souders Financial Advisors Sells 2,387 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $464,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSK shares. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.60. 9,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,765. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

