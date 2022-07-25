Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 717 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 519,814 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,783. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.32 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.90.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

