Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 6,472 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.79. 16,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,712. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $22.23.

