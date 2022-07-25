Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 1,444 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,635. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12.

