Souders Financial Advisors Invests $1.24 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $27.57 on Monday, reaching $1,319.76. 3,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,190. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,314.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,430.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.68.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

