Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,343 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 41.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 64.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 63,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Comcast by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 104,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,322,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $249,189,000 after acquiring an additional 270,713 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,071,646. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

