Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 3,386 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

SCHF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 205,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636,245. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

