Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 210 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.5% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.89 on Monday, reaching $507.63. 14,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,698. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.30 and a 200 day moving average of $565.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

