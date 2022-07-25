Snowball (SNOB) Hits Market Cap of $228,644.49

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $228,644.49 and approximately $3,931.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032213 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,717,323 coins and its circulating supply is 5,047,914 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.