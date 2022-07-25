Snowball (SNOB) Hits Market Cap of $228,644.49

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Snowball has a market capitalization of $228,644.49 and approximately $3,931.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017663 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001901 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032213 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,717,323 coins and its circulating supply is 5,047,914 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Buying and Selling Snowball
