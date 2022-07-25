SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.7 %

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.02 and a 200 day moving average of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.