SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,634,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 741.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,913,000 after buying an additional 1,444,414 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.13. 207,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,887,445. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

