SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after buying an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.35. 14,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

