SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 53,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.13. 36,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.82 and its 200-day moving average is $138.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.