SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 498,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,681,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 112.0% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VBR stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.98. 1,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,356. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.