SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.93. 8,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

