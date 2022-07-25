SingularDTV Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (SNGLS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $177,612.76 and $127.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004569 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,887.31 or 0.99922329 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006472 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004562 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003770 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
SingularDTV Profile
SingularDTV is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling SingularDTV
