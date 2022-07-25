Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Lowered to $110.00 at UBS Group

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

SPG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,939,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

