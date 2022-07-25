Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.92

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.93, with a volume of 71116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$516.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.11.

Silvercorp Metals Increases Dividend

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$52.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

