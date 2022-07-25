Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,950 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $245.95 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.32 and its 200-day moving average is $238.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

