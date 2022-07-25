Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,992 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $34,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

