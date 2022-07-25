Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROK opened at $221.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.35.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

