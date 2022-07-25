Serum Price Tops $0.95 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004296 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $249.70 million and approximately $73.52 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,080.78 or 1.00002427 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006403 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003787 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Serum
Serum (SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.
Serum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
