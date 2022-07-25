Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Takes Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,174 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,581 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 304,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 197,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.38. 29,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MFG. Bank of America lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

