Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases 205 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,272 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded down $8.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $393.44. 35,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,097. The firm has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.21 and its 200 day moving average is $434.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

