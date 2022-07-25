Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $3.28 Million in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 163,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 61,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 16.89. 448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,989. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is 18.54. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12-month low of 14.96 and a 12-month high of 29.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

