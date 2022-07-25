Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $1.36 Million in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,095,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,155 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,821,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 896,402 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after buying an additional 722,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 117,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.