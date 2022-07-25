Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $7.54 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,722 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.83. 2,321,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,530,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average is $326.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

