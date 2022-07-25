Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $53.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 6.5% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $53,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,406,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after buying an additional 74,522 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 85,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

