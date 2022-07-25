Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $53.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2022

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 6.5% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $53,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,406,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after buying an additional 74,522 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 85,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.