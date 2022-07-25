Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys Shares of 25,117 Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,117 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 47,081 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of KRP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $20.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

