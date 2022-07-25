Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys New Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 126.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSTZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.41. 3,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,037. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.