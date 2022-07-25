Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Buys 35,570 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 317.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 131.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 518,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,081,740. The company has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $74.64.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

