Sentinel Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and $502,964.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,197,165,074 coins and its circulating supply is 10,321,096,691 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements.

Sentinel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

