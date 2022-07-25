Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Sensient Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 281,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 33,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.07 per share, with a total value of $2,740,645.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,948,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,224,499.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders bought 391,549 shares of company stock valued at $32,881,788. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 135,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,840,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,353,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,846,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,093,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

