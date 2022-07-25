Secret (SCRT) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00004933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $176.26 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00213302 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004012 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001130 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008105 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.40 or 0.00591332 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

