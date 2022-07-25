Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHA stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

