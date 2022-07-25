Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,582 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,811,000 after purchasing an additional 438,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,249 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,288,000 after purchasing an additional 113,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,822. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

