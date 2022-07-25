Scala (XLA) Price Tops $0.0001

Scala (XLA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $617,328.21 and approximately $210.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032277 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io.

Scala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

