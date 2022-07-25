Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Up to $3.25

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.35. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 3,726 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

Insider Activity

Sarcos Technology and Robotics ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarcos Technology and Robotics news, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,315 shares in the company, valued at $238,043.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,258.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,043.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $232,400. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 461.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the first quarter worth $234,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 83,199 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

Featured Stories

