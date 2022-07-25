Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sapiens International Dividend Announcement

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 151.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

