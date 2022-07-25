Sakura (SKU) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Sakura (SKU) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Sakura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Sakura has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $97,369.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sakura has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001891 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032182 BTC.
Sakura Profile
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
