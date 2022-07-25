Rupiah Token Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and $175,047.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

IDRT is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

