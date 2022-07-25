RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $69.33 million and $5,011.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $22,530.86 or 0.99745637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001758 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,077 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

